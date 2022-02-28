2022 SoCon Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The SoCon is a one-bid league in 2022, but there will be plenty of great basketball to be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina later this week.

The regular season winner has gone home with the trophy in this tournament the last seven years, which gives the UT-Chattanooga Mocs the inside track to be the team in The Big Dance. The Wofford Terriers won a game over Seton Hall in the 2019 bracket, and whomever wins this league will be a mid-major no one wants to play on opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

2022 Southern Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Friday, March 4

Game 1: No. 9 The Citadel vs. No. 8 ETSU, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Western Carolina vs. No. 7 Mercer, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, March 5

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Chattanooga, 12:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 5 VMI vs. No. 4 Wofford, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Furman, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 UNC-Greensboro vs. No. 3 Samford, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 4:00 p.m., ESPNU

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Monday, March 7 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

Who are the favorites?

Chattanooga finished the regular season holding a two-game lead after the home-and-home full schedule, so they enter as the favorites. With a record of 24-7, 14-4 in the SoCon, Malachi Smith was the best player in the league this season. If the Mocs are to win, they’ll have done it via the double for the second-straight time, as the swept both the regular season and the league title in 2016.

The No. 2 team are the Furman Paladins, with the senior duo of Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson are some of the most efficient scorers in the league. If you want a sleeper, Samford had won six in a row before capping the season with a loss at Chattanooga. The Bulldogs struggle to get stops, but if they can lock it in defensively, they can score enough to make themselves a tough out.