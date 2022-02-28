2022 Summit Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Summit League conference tournament gets underway next Saturday, with South Dakota State looking to remain unbeaten in league play. The Jackrabbits have been a March Madness fixture for years, so they’ll hope to avoid any upsets in what is a one-bid league.

2022 Summit Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Saturday, March 5

Game 1: No. 8 Omaha vs. No. 1 seed South Dakota State, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 Denver vs. No. 2 North Dakota State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Game 3: No. 5 South Dakota vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 6 Western Illinois vs. No. 3 UMKC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Monday, March 7

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Tuesday, March 8 Final

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

Who are the favorites?

Outside of South Dakota State, who is the overwhelming favorite, North Dakota State and Oral Roberts will be teams to watch. The Golden Eagles were last year’s March Madness darlings when they made a run to the Sweet Sixteen as the No. 15 seed.

Of those three schools, UMKC, South Dakota and Western Illinois could be in play to reach the semifinals. It’s hard to see these teams winning two games against the top of the league, but these are brackets where crazy things happen.