2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The Sun Belt Tournament should be one of the more exciting brackets available for an NCAA bid, as the mid-major league has plenty of balance and parity this season.

The Texas State Bobcats enter as the No. 1 seed following a 12-3 league season with three games canceled due to COVID-19. That gave them a better win percentage than App State, who at 12-6 in the Sun Belt will be the No. 2 choice entering the Pensacola Bay Center along Florida’s Emerald Coast.

2022 Sun Belt Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 9 UTA vs. No. 8 Louisiana, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 12 Little Rock vs. No. 5 South Alabama, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 10 ULM vs. No. 7 Arkansas State, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 11 Georgia Southern vs. No. 6 Coastal Carolina, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, March 5

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Texas State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 Troy, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 Georgia State, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 App State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 6:00 p.m. ESPN+

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Monday, March 7 Final

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Sun Belt Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas State +250

Georgia State +350

South Alabama +400

Appalachian State +500

Troy +700

Coastal Carolina +1600

Arkansas State +2000

Louisiana-Lafayette +2000

UT Arlington +8000

ULM +10000

Georgia Southern +10000

Little Rock +30000