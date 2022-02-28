 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2022 Sun Belt Tournament here.

By Collin Sherwin
Texas State Bobcats forward Isiah Small attempts to secure a rebound during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Sun Belt Tournament should be one of the more exciting brackets available for an NCAA bid, as the mid-major league has plenty of balance and parity this season.

The Texas State Bobcats enter as the No. 1 seed following a 12-3 league season with three games canceled due to COVID-19. That gave them a better win percentage than App State, who at 12-6 in the Sun Belt will be the No. 2 choice entering the Pensacola Bay Center along Florida’s Emerald Coast.

2022 Sun Belt Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

Thursday, March 3

Game 1: No. 9 UTA vs. No. 8 Louisiana, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 12 Little Rock vs. No. 5 South Alabama, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 3: No. 10 ULM vs. No. 7 Arkansas State, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: No. 11 Georgia Southern vs. No. 6 Coastal Carolina, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, March 5

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Texas State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 Troy, 3:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 Georgia State, 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 App State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 6:00 p.m. ESPN+
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Monday, March 7 Final

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Odds to win Sun Belt Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas State +250
Georgia State +350
South Alabama +400
Appalachian State +500
Troy +700
Coastal Carolina +1600
Arkansas State +2000
Louisiana-Lafayette +2000
UT Arlington +8000
ULM +10000
Georgia Southern +10000
Little Rock +30000

