How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on February 28th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

We’re just over a month away from Wrestlemania 38 in Arlington, TX, and the red brand continues to hit the gas towards the two-night spectacle.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, February 28th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

For tonight’s show, we’ll be sure to continue the build towards the Wrestlemania main event where WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a winner-take-all match. Last week, Paul Heyman threw a curveball by by revealing that Lesnar will be defending his title against a TBA opponent at the Madison Square Garden house show this Saturday. We’ll see if we find out who it is tonight.

United States Champion Damian Priest will put his belt on the line tonight when defending it against Finn Balor. The latter returned to Raw last week and teamed with Tommaso Ciampa to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode before challenging Priest to a title match. Will this match be a precursor to a later showdown at Wrestlemania?

Two superstars in particular are searching for opponents for the spectacle in April. Edge cut an impassioned promo where he subtly hinted at a variety of superstars who could face him. Rhea Ripley also offered up a challenge to anyone who’d want to face her at Mania. Considering that Raw is in Columbus tonight, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see hometown star Alexa Bliss to up to the challenge.

And as will be the case until Wrestlemania, we’ll be on Cody Rhodes watch to see if the second-generation superstar will make his return to the WWE.