Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, February 28

We have a quality seven-game slate in the Association on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Tre Mann over 2.5 3-pointers made (-105)

With Luguentz Dort and rookie Josh Giddey out for the Oklahoma City Thunder, they will look for rookie guard Tre Mann to provide some offense tonight against the Sacramento Kings.

This season, the young point guard is averaging nine points per game on 38.7% shooting from the field and 36.7% from three-point range. The 21-year-old Mann takes his fair share of three-point shots, which is what the Thunder will need against the Kings, who are allowing opponents to shoot 36.3% from distance. Mann has made more than 2.5 threes in five out of his last 10 games, which includes a 16-point effort against Sacramento on Feb. 5.

Devin Vassell over 13.5 points (-105)

The Memphis Grizzlies will try to limit scoring opportunities for Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson, which means someone else has to become that third scoring option. Devin Vassell could be that third scorer as he’s coming off a 22-point outing against the Miami Heat over the weekend.

This season, the former Florida State standout is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. In two games against the Grizzlies, Vassell has struggled shooting the three, but still managed to average 12 points per game. Additionally, he has scored more than 13.5 points in six out of his last 10 games.

Zach LaVine over 23.5 points (-110)

Tonight’s game for the Chicago Bulls is important as they try to keep pace with the first-place Miami Heat. The Bulls have yet to beat the Heat this season and would love to get a win after their tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

If the Bulls want to get this win, then they are going to need a great outing from LaVine, who had a nice performance on Saturday with 28 points, six assists, and four rebounds. The All-Star guard has gone over 23.5 points in five out of his last 10 games and is averaging 23.3 points per game over that time frame. The last time the Bulls played the Heat, LaVine had 33 points in a 26-point defeat.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.