NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, February 28

We have a solid seven-game slate in the NBA on Monday night, which includes a primetime contest on NBA TV. At 8 p.m. ET, the Charlotte Hornets will face the Milwaukee Bucks for the final time this season. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Justin Holiday, Kings, $4,300

The veteran wing player has played well since arriving in Sacramento a few weeks ago. The 32-year-old Holiday is averaging 10.5 points per game and shooting 40% from three-point range in six games with the Kings.

Also over that time, the 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 19.9 fantasy points per game. He is coming off a 15-point performance (23.8 fantasy points) against the Nuggets on Saturday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder, tonight’s opponent, has done a good job of defending the three-point shoot this season, but is missing their best defender in Dort.

Lonnie Walker IV, Spurs, $4,500

Walker has put together a nice five-game stretch recently, making him a perfect value play for tonight’s slate. The former Miami Hurricanes standout has scored 15 or more points in those five games and has been a factor on the boards. Walker is also averaging 27.6 fantasy points per game, which is higher than his season average (20.2 FPPG).

The Spurs will be looking for Walker and Devin Vassell to provide some scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are ranked 18th against PG/SGs (OPRK).

Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder, $4,300

Poku has had a rough second season with the Thunder, but appears to be finding a rhythm, which is good news. The former first round selection has scored 10 or more points in three-straight games. Within those three games, Pokusevski produced a double-double against the San Antonio Spurs, where he had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists (34.5 fantasy points).

The young forward will hope to build off his recent success against the Kings, where he had 12 points and nine rebounds on Feb. 5 (28.3 fantasy points). Sactown is ranked 23rd against SF/PFs (OPRK) this season.