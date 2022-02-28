How the public is betting NBA games on Monday, Feb. 28th

The NBA closes out the month of February with a seven-game slate on Monday night. We’ve got one big matchup in the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat taking on the Chicago Bulls in a battle for a battle for first place. The Heat lead the Bulls by 1.0 game in the conference with about a month and a half to go in the regular season.

Let’s take a look at how the public is betting the seven-game slate on the spread, over/under and moneyline with a bit of analysis.

NBA betting splits, Feb. 28

Most of the spread favorites are getting a big chunk of the handle and bets on DKSB, though the one game that is pretty torn is Heat-Bulls with 55 percent of the bets going toward the Heat. The public is a bit torn on the T-Wolves-Cavaliers game total at 222.5. Most of the handle is on the under while 66 percent of the bets are on the over. Moneyline bets are split on Heat-Bulls (again, not surprising). If you’re trying to craft some type of moneyline parlay, the Spurs, Kings and Pacers are seeing the heaviest amount of action on those lines.

