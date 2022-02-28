Most popular NBA player prop bets for Monday, February 28th

The NBA has seven games on the slate for Monday in the last day of the month. All eyes will be on DeMar DeRozan, who has been a cash cow for bettors riding his points prop streak. DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have a tough matchup against the Miami Heat. The top 2 teams in the Eastern Conference will clash and the game should be tight. Let’s take a look at the top 5 most popular player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday night.

NBA player prop bets, Feb. 28

DeMar DeRozan O29.5 points (-155) Karl-Anthony Towns O21.5 points (-130) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O27.5 points (-130) Lauri Markkanen O16.5 points (-110) Domantas Sabonis O19.5 points (-135)

At the top is DeRozan again. People are riding the hell out of his hot streak. Deebo has scored at least 30 points in 10 straight games dating well back before the All-Star break. The Heat pose somewhat of a threat to ending said streak. DeRozan only had 28 points in a 107-104 loss to Miami earlier in the season. It will be tough to reach 30 again and the line being at -155 doesn’t provide as much value as you’d want. It’s definitely not a sure-thing.

