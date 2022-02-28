NBA same game parlays to consider for Bucks vs. Hornets on Monday

On DraftKings Sportsbook, there’s the option to craft a same-game parlay for NBA games night in and night out. This allows you to take lines from the same game and form a parlay bet. Whether it’s betting on the spread, moneyline or over/under along with a few player props, the options make it fun to take so many different angles in one contest.

Tonight, we’re going to take a look at the Milwaukee Bucks matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

Same Game Parlay 1: Bucks -10.5 + O119.5 points (+120)

The Hornets can’t play defense and just lost to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday in overtime. Charlotte has lost 10 of its past 12 games, four of those by double digits. While the Hornets may be hanging tough in most contests, trying a quick turnaround against one of the tops teams in the East won’t be easy. The Bucks to cover and also put up a ton of points feels like a decent script for this game. There’s no one on Charlotte that can deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo down low.

Same Game Parlay 2: Bucks-Hornets player props (+450)

Giannis Antetokounmpo O11.5 rebounds

Khris Middleton O21.5 points

Terry Rozier O17.5 points

This is a three-leg parlay involving a few big names on each side. The Bucks and Hornets played a back-to-back set not too long ago. Giannis went over this rebounding total in each game. If you want to explore more Antetokounmpo player props (Pts + Rebs + Asts, total points, etc.) that makes sense. Middleton scored 27 points in back-to-back games against Charlotte. Rozier also had big outputs in each of those games and we can juice up the line a lot by taking a low number with O17.5 on his points prop. He’s also in pretty good form coming off 23 points and 33 points in the two games after the ASB.

