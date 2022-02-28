Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers on Monday

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to get back into the win column tonight on the road against Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Cavaliers defeated the T’Wolves 123-106 on Dec. 10 at Target Center. All-Star center Jarrett Allen led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds and was one of several Cavs in double figures. The Timberwolves are four-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219.

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -4

The Timberwolves enter tonight’s game off of a 31-point home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Minnesota struggled from the perimeter, allowing the Sixers to shoot 51.2% from the field and 48.7% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Minnesota shot 23.1% from three-point range and had 16 turnovers.

The Timberwolves should be able to get the win tonight against the Cavaliers, who will be without Darius Garland, Rajon Rondo, and Caris LeVert. Minnesota is 14-17 on the road this season, but 8-4 straight up in their last 12 games. The T’Wolves are also 16-15 against the spread on the road this season and 6-5 ATS as the road favorite.

As for the Cavaliers, they snapped their three-game losing streak with a six-point win over the Washington Wizards Saturday night. Cleveland has won eight straight games at home by an average of 8.4 points per game. The Cavs will have to lean on their frontcourt trio of Mobley, Allen, and Lauri Markannen with their backcourt depleted by injuries. Cleveland is 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games and 10-7-1 ATS when they are home underdogs this season.

Over/Under: Under 219

When these two teams played in December at Target Center, the total points scored were 229. The total has gone over in 15 of the Timberwolves’ last 19 games, which makes sense as they are scoring 118.8 points per game in their last 10 games. But the total has gone under in the Cavaliers’ last eight games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.