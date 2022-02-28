Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Nets on Monday

All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors will wrap-up their five-game road trip Monday night against Seth Curry and the Brooklyn Nets. The last time these two Atlantic division foes played each other, the Nets defeated the Raptors 131-129 in overtime on Dec. 14 at Barclays Center. Kevin Durant recorded a triple-double consisting of 34 points (game-high), 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Patty Mills was the Nets’ second leading scorer with 30 points on 7-of-14 shooting from three-point range. The Raptors are four-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 218.5.

Raptors vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -4

The Raptors are hoping to break their two-game losing skid after suffering a 27-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks Saturday. Toronto’s defense has struggled post All-Star break, allowing 126 points per game (two games). The Raptors are 1-3 straight up in their four-game road trip, with their only win coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Toronto is 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games and 5-3 ATS when they are road favorites this season. Furthermore, the Raptors are 17-12-1 ATS on the road. The Nets will look to build off their three-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.

Brooklyn snapped their two-game losing streak with that victory, but are 1-5 straight up in the last six home games. The Nets are 4-2 ATS in their last six games and 2-12 ATS in their last 14 games at Barclays. It’s tough to trust either team in this spot, but if the Raptors can lock down on defense, they should be able to cover.

Over/Under: Over 218.5

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 219 and 260. However, things are completely different since the Raptors and Nets last played each other back in December. Despite those changes, I think the total can still go over. The total has gone under in 11 of Toronto’s last 15 road games, while the total has gone over in eight of the Nets’ last nine games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.