Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Heat on Monday

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls will head down to South Beach tonight to play Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in what could be a playoff preview. The last time these two teams played each other, the Heat defeated the Bulls 118-92 on Dec. 11 in Miami. Duncan Robinson led Miami with 26 points (9-13 FG, 5-9 3pt), while Zach LaVine (11-20 FG, 7-11 3pt) scored 33 points for Chicago. The Heat are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 223.

Bulls vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +4.5

The Bulls had their six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night in a six-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Chicago did not have any answers for All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who scored a career-high 46 points in the victory. However, the Bulls have won two straight games on the road heading into tonight’s pivotal matchup against Miami.

Chicago is 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games and 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against Eastern Conference teams. The Bulls are also 1-4 ATS in their last five games against the Heat and 5-8 ATS as the road underdog this season.

The Heat have won four out of their last five games and three-straight games. Miami defeated the San Antonio Spurs 133-129 on Saturday night. With that win, Miami has won two consecutive games at home, upping their record to 20-7. The Heat is 0-5 ATS in their last five home games, but 10-13 ATS when listed as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Under 223

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 211 and 210. The total has gone under in four of Chicago’s last five games, but it has gone over in four of their last five road games. As for Miami, the total has gone over in 11 of the last 16 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.