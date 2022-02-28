Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Bucks on Monday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will go on the road Monday night to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on NBA TV.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Hornets pulled out a hard-fought 103-99 win over the Bucks on Jan. 10. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. For Milwaukee, Khris Middleton produced 27 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. The Bucks are 10.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 238.5.

Hornets vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +10.5

The Hornets are looking to get back into the win column tonight after losing on a Kelly Olynyk game-winning shot to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Charlotte has now lost four out of their last five games, which includes a road overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Hornets have played okay on the road this season with a record of 15-17.

However, they are 6-4 in the last 10 road games, but 2-10 straight up in their last 12 games. It is almost a perfect microcosm of how they’ve played this season. Charlotte is 13-11-1 ATS as road underdogs this season and 3-7-1 ATS in the second game of back-to-back.

The Bucks will be also be looking for a win after they suffered a tough three-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Milwaukee has gone 1-3 straight up in the last four games, with the only win coming against the Pacers. The Bucks are 0-5 ATS in their last five games and 9-19 ATS as home favorites this season. Also keep this in mind, Milwaukee is 7-5 ATS when the spread is greater than 10 points this season.

Over/Under: Under 238.5

Throughout their first three matchups this season, the total points scored were 252, 220, and 202. The total has gone under in eight out of the Hornets’ last 12 games, but the total has gone over in four of their last five road games. When it comes to Milwaukee, the total has gone over in eight straight games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.