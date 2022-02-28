Northwestern vs. No. 25 Iowa: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Northwestern Wildcats and No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes square off Monday as the final week of the college basketball regular season gets underway. The Wildcats have lost four of their last five, while the Hawkeyes are on a three-game winning streak.

Northwestern (13-14, 6-12 Big Ten) has not been able to get back to the NCAA Tournament after it seemed Chris Collins had figured out how to build the program up. The Wildcats have not been able to consistently contend in the Big Ten and are even losing to some of the teams at the bottom of the conference now. A strong finish and good conference tournament showing is needed for Collins to keep the fan base on administration on board.

The Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) did not get off on the right note in Big Ten play, but have put together a nice winning streak at the end of the season to move up the standings. Iowa could further benefit itself if it keeps winning, as the top four teams in the conference get the coveted double bye.

How to watch Northwestern vs. No. 25 Iowa

When: Monday, February 28th 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

TV: BTN

Where to live stream online: FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Iowa -10

Total: 152.5

The Pick

Iowa -10

The Hawkeyes are in form having won six of their last seven, while Northwestern took their already-slim NCAA chances and threw them away by dropping four of their last five. A case of two teams going in opposite directions, and the number here isn’t enough to dissuade this.

