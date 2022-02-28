Kansas State vs. No. 9 Texas Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Kansas State Wildcats hope to pull off an upset when they face the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders Monday. Both teams are coming in off a loss, although the Wildcats have a far lengthier losing streak than the Red Raiders.

Kansas State (14-14, 6-10 Big 12) has hit a rough patch at the worst time, as the team had an outside chance to enter the bubble prior to the current three-game skid. We’ll see if the three-guard lineup of Nijel Pack, Markquis Nowell and Mark Smith will give Texas Tech problems.

The Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) still have a chance to win the Big 12 outright. Texas Tech has not fallen off despite Chris Beard’s departure, which is a testament to the depth he built at the program. The team continues to have tremendous balance offensively and is tenacious defensively, but the lack of a true superstar might hurt Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch Kansas State vs. No. 9 Texas Tech

When: Monday, February 28th 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -12.5

Total: 132.5

The Pick

Under 132.5

It’s hard to back a team that’s offensively challenged to cover a double-digit spread, even though Texas Tech should win this game. The Red Raiders have one of the best defenses in the country and that alone should keep this total from going over. K-State’s offense isn’t prolific either, so the under is the play here.

