No. 10 Baylor vs. No. 20 Texas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 10 Baylor Bears meet the No. 20 Texas Longhorns in the headliner game for Monday’s college basketball slate. As the calendar inches one day closer to March, this clash will have big implications on the conference tournament and NCAA Tournament seedings.

Baylor (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) could be without LJ Cryer again, but the Bears have looked like a team capable of repeating. They’ve got balance across the board, even if their depth has been tested at times this season. Scott Drew deserves a lot of praise for how he’s built this program and it’s starting to show now. Baylor is still very much alive when it comes to winning the Big 12.

The Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) have not lived up to the preseason hype but are very much a tournament team in Chris Beard’s first season in Austin. Texas has won five of its last seven games and will look to improve its standing for the Big 12 conference tournament.

How to watch No. 10 Baylor vs. No. 20 Texas

When: Monday, February 28th 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -1.5

Total: 134

The Pick

Baylor -1.5

The Bears have a lot more to play for in terms of conference and NCAA Tournament seeding. Even if Cryer doesn’t play, Baylor has enough talent across the board to handle the Longhorns Monday.

