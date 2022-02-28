No. 12 UCLA vs. Washington: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins are looking to keep the momentum from their big win over Oregon State going when they meet the Washington Huskies Monday. Both teams are still playing for better seeding in the conference tournament, although the Huskies have more to gain than the Bruins on that front.

UCLA (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) could be without Johnny Juzang again, although that worked out well against Oregon State. The Bruins have done well to parlay last year’s Final Four run into a successful season despite falling behind Arizona and USC in the conference.

The Huskies (14-13, 9-8 Pac-12) were in the mix for a lot more than Pac-12 seeding prior to a skid where they lost four in the last five games. It’s been tough sledding for Mike Hopkins, who hasn’t been able to get back to the NCAA Tournament in his tenure at Washington. We’ll see if his squad can make a run late in the season.

How to watch No. 12 UCLA vs. Washington

When: Monday, February 28th 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -10.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

UCLA -10.5

The Bruins probably won’t repeat their hot shooting performance from the win over Oregon State and there’s a chance Juzang misses this game. However, Washington is in a rut right now and doesn’t have the talent to match up with UCLA. Take the Bruins to win and cover here.

