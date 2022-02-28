Pick against the spread, over/under for San Diego State-Wyoming on Monday

The San Diego State Aztec have the nation’s top defense in terms of points allowed on a per possession basis and will have to elevate to keep that going on Monday as they go to Laramie to face Wyoming.

San Diego State Aztecs (-1.5, 127.5) vs Wyoming Cowboys

Wyoming has been solid on offense all season long, ranking 38th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis, but at home where the team has been at its best, scoring 17.6 more points per 100 possessions at home than on the road and ranking 10th in points scored per possession at home.

San Diego has not had the same success on the road as at home, scoring 12.4 points per 100 possessions and allowing 9.9 points per 100 possessions more away from home, scoring 63 points or fewer in seven of their last eight road games.

Much of Wyoming’s success hinges on 6-food-7 point guard Hunter Maldonado, who is averaging 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.1 minutes assists per game with at least 10 points in 25 of the team’s 28 games.

Wyoming has lost all three games that Maldonado has failed to get at least 10 points, but none of those games have come at home.

It takes a lot of effort to climb 7,220 feet of elevation and Wyoming will utilize that advantage on Monday for a resume building win.

The Play: Wyoming Moneyline

