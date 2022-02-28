NBA MVP odds tracker: DeMar DeRozan makes a charge, top three remains the same

The All-Star break is done and that means the 2021-22 NBA season has entered its final stretch. The jockeying for playoff positioning is about to turn up, while lottery-bound teams play their high-potential guys to “evaluate their rebuilds”. The MVP race is also entering its last leg, which means this is the opportunity for someone to make a lasting impression on the voters. Here’s a look at the latest NBA MVP odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Feb. 27)

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo remain in the top three, which is no surprise. The big mover is Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, who had scored more than 35 points in eight straight games before dropping only 31 in a loss to the Grizzlies. DeRozan is now on even footing with Stephen Curry according to the oddsmakers, which is a big surprise considering the Warriors guard was the runaway favorite at one point early in the season.

