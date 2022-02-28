NBA MVP odds: Joel Embiid continues to dominate as 76ers integrate James Harden

It’s only been a few games against teams who struggle to defend but the early returns of James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia has been spectacular. The former MVP has paired well with Joel Embiid and transformed the 76ers offensively. It’s also allowed Embiid to get easier opportunities and that’s helped when it comes to the center’s MVP chances.

Below we’ll break down Embiid’s current MVP odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and look at the road ahead.

Joel Embiid MVP Odds: +115

Embiid was at +160 in our last update, so Harden’s arrival has actually improved his chances according to the oddsmakers. The big man has put up 71 points and 19 rebounds in the two games Harden has played, showing he can continue to have gaudy numbers despite a high-usage perimeter player coming into the mix. There will be some down games eventually, but Embiid is still sitting pretty atop the MVP race at the moment.

