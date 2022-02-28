NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic might be getting some much-needed reinforcements

The Denver Nuggets have managed to stay out of the play-in picture due to the tremendous efforts of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. His work might be paying off at the right time for the Nuggets, who are expected to get some key players back for the stretch run. Here’s Jokic’s latest MVP odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic MVP Odds: +270

Jokic has moved up from our last update, which had him at +320. The big man is a triple-double threat every night and has been putting up insane stats. The best news for Jokic is the potential return of Michael Porter Jr., who was cleared for on-court contact drills. With at least one other star alongside him, Jokic can get even more favorable matchups as opposing defenses has to account for someone else. If Jamal Murray also comes back, the Nuggets become title threats in the West.

