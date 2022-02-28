NBA MVP odds: DeMar DeRozan enters the mix with insane scoring streak

The Chicago Bulls have managed to stay in the race for the top seed in the Eastern conference despite some key injuries. That’s largely due to the play of DeMar DeRozan, who had scored 35 or more points in eight straight games prior to the Grizzlies loss. DeRozan was considered a questionable offseason acquisition by many but he’s proved those people wrong and is playing the best basketball of his career.

DeMar DeRozan MVP Odds: +1200

The guard is getting “MVP” chants at the United Center, and it’s been well deserved. Over the last 15 games, DeRozan is averaging 34.0 points, 5.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor. This is player who entered this season with a career shooting percentage of 46.0. Most importantly, the Bulls went 10-5 during that 15-game run and are going to get some players back at a crucial time.

