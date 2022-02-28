Kevin Durant, Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic headline NBA injury report for Monday, February 28

We’ve got a seven-game slate in the NBA to close out the month of February, with Bulls-Heat being the signature matchup of the day. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report in the association, along with the fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 28

Darius Garland (back) OUT

Garland remains out, so Brandon Goodwin is still going to be a nice value add in fantasy/DFS contests. Cedi Osman has struggled of late but is still in line for major minutes at the guard spots due to Cleveland’s injuries.

Moritz Wagner (rib) OUT

Wagner is out, so that means more run for Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. Target those big men in fantasy/DFS contests.

Chris Duarte (toe) TBD

Duarte played Sunday, but the Pacers could opt to rest him on the second night of a back-to-back. Look for Oshae Brissett to continue his strong play if Duarte does sit.

Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable

VanVleet did a 180 Saturday regarding this injury, so we truly won’t know what will happen until game time. Gary Trent Jr. would see additional touches if VanVleet does sit.

Kevin Durant (knee) OUT

Kyrie Irving (vaccine mandate) OUT

Durant is expected to be back this week, but Monday won’t be the day for him. Irving cannot play until New York City’s private sector vaccine mandate is repealed, even though the public ordinance will be removed March 7. Until that happens, the point guard still can’t play at home.

Nikola Vucevic (ankle) probable

Vucevic had a hip issue earlier in the season, so the ankle is a new injury. He’s probable though, so anyone looking at Tristan Thompson as a value add can probably pump the brakes on that.

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT

This is an unexpected absence for Lowry, who missed time earlier in the year with a personal matter. It comes at a tough moment for the Heat, who have a chance to make a statement in this game against a good Bulls team. Gabe Vincent is in line for minutes at the point guard spot, but Tyler Herro likely gets the start Monday.

Doug McDermott (knee) questionable

McDermott has been absent in San Antonio’s recent offensive surge, and is questionable Monday. Look for Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker and Josh Richardson to be more involved than McDermott even if the forward does suit up. Those three players are worth targeting in fantasy/DFS lineups.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Richaun Holmes (back) questionable

Domantas Sabonis remains the top big man for the Kings, and could carry more value if Holmes is ruled out.

Josh Giddey (hip) OUT

Giddey will miss another game with his hip injury, meaning Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann are the trendy additions to make in fantasy/DFS formats Monday.