The complete schedule for all 32 men’s basketball conference tournaments in 2022

The Madness is here.

For the next two weeks, the overwhelming majority of schools at the 358-team Division I level of college basketball will have a chance to play for a conference championship, as well as a bid for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

It’s 14 days of win or go home across America, starting with the Northeast Conference on February 28th, right up until the Big Ten title is determined mere minutes before the NCAA Selection Show. There are 32 Division I basketball conferences, and the automatic bid for each league will take up nearly half of the 68-team field in March Madness.

Several leagues use different formats as to when the top teams enter the bracket, granting byes to the semifinals to reward teams for terrific regular seasons. Other conferences leave behind their worst teams, giving more meaning to the foot of the standings during the regular season. But since the Ivy League went to a four-team tournament in 2017, all 32 conferences have a postseason tournament to determine their automatic bid.

Here is the complete grid for all 31 Division I men’s basketball tournaments for the 2021-22 season: