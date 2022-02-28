 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The complete schedule for all 32 men’s basketball conference tournaments in 2022

March Madness is here, and here’s how to follow along with the next two weeks that determine who’s in and who’s out.

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot looks to pass as Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Madness is here.

For the next two weeks, the overwhelming majority of schools at the 358-team Division I level of college basketball will have a chance to play for a conference championship, as well as a bid for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

It’s 14 days of win or go home across America, starting with the Northeast Conference on February 28th, right up until the Big Ten title is determined mere minutes before the NCAA Selection Show. There are 32 Division I basketball conferences, and the automatic bid for each league will take up nearly half of the 68-team field in March Madness.

Several leagues use different formats as to when the top teams enter the bracket, granting byes to the semifinals to reward teams for terrific regular seasons. Other conferences leave behind their worst teams, giving more meaning to the foot of the standings during the regular season. But since the Ivy League went to a four-team tournament in 2017, all 32 conferences have a postseason tournament to determine their automatic bid.

Here is the complete grid for all 31 Division I men’s basketball tournaments for the 2021-22 season:

NCAA Basketball Conference Tournaments 2022

Conference February 28 March 1 March 2 March 3 March 4 March 5 March 6 March 7 March 8 March 9 March 10 March 11 March 12 March 13
AAC - - - - - - - - - - 1st Quarters Semis Final
ACC - - - - - - - - 1st 2nd Quarters Semis Final -
America East - - - - - - Quarters - - Semis - - Final -
Atlantic 10 - - - - - - - - - 1st 2nd Quarters Semis Final
A-Sun - 1st - Quarters - Semis - - Final - - - - -
Big 12 - - - - - - - - - 1st Quarters Semis Final -
Big East - - - - - - - - - 1st Quarters Semis Final -
Big Sky - - - - - - - - - 1st Quarters Semis Final -
Big South - - 1st - Quarters Semis Final - - - - - - -
Big Ten - - - - - - - - - 1st 2nd Quarters Semis Final
Big West - - - - - - - - 1st - Quarters Semis Final -
Colonial - - - - - Opening Quarters Semis Final - - - - -
C-USA - - - - - - - - 1st 2nd Quarters Semis Final -
Horizon - 1st - Quarters - - - Semis Final - - - - -
Ivy - - - - - - - - - - - - Semis Final
MAAC - - - - - - - - 1st Quarters Quarters Semis Final -
MAC - - - - - - - - - - Quarters Semis Final -
MEAC - - - - - - - - - Quarters Quarters Semis Final -
MVC - - - 1st Quarters Semis Final - - - - - - -
MWC - - - - - - - - - 1st Quarters Semis Final -
NEC 1st - - Quarters - Semis - - Final - - - - -
OVC - - Opening One Bye Double Bye Final - - - - - - - -
Pac-12 - - - - - - - - - 1st Quarters Semis Final -
Patriot - 1st - Quarters - - Semis - - Final - - - -
SEC - - - - - - - - - 1st 2nd Quarters Semis Final
SoCon - - - - 1st Quarters Semis Final - - - - - -
Southland - - - - - - - - - 1st Quarters Semis Final -
Summit - - - - - 1st Quarters Semis Final - - - - -
Sun Belt - - - 1st - Quarters Semis Final - - - - - -
SWAC - - - - - - - - - Quarters Quarters Semis Final -
WAC - - - - - - - - Opening One Bye Double Bye Triple Bye Final -
WCC - - - Opening One Bye Double Bye - Triple Bye Final - - - - -

