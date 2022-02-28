NCAA Basketball AP Poll for February 28th keeps Gonzaga No. 1 despite loss

How do you vote in a college basketball poll when all the good teams play lose on the same day?

Keep things pretty copasetic, and hope the conference tournament season provides a bit more clarity.

The No. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, and 8 teams in the February 28th poll all lost on February 26th, which makes it a bit of a crapshoot as to whom should be where. Gonzaga (67-57 loss at Saint Mary’s) and Arizona (79-63 loss at... Colorado??) retained the top two spots despite both falling by double digits.

Baylor took the most advantage of Upset Saturday, rocketing from No. 10 to No. 3 in the poll with their 80-70 win at Kansas, getting them closer to the No. 1 spot they had earlier this season. Duke did just enough with a pair of road wins at Virginia and Syracuse to move to the fourth slot.

But the real surprise here is despite all the chaos, it’s the exact same 25 teams in the poll as it was last week, with no one moving in or out of the sample.

Here is the complete NCAA Basketball AP Poll for Week 17 on Monday, February 28th:

AP Poll February 28th Ranking Team Last poll Votes (1st) Ranking Team Last poll Votes (1st) 1 Gonzaga (24-3) 1 1,504 (46) 2 Arizona (25-3) 2 1,360 3 Baylor (24-5) 10 1,342 (4) 4 Duke (25-4) 7 1,306 (11) 5 Auburn (25-4) 3 1,268 6 Kansas (23-5) 5 1,224 7 Kentucky (23-6) 6 1,215 8 Purdue (24-5) 4 1,129 9 Providence (24-3) 11 1,021 10 Wisconsin (23-5) 13 865 11 Villanova (21-7) 8 861 12 Texas Tech (22-7) 9 850 13 Tennessee (21-7) 17 770 14 Arkansas (23-6) 18 759 14 Houston (24-4) 14 759 16 USC (25-4) 16 557 17 UCLA (21-6) 12 498 18 Connecticut (21-7) 21 480 19 Saint Mary's (24-6) 23 449 20 Illinois (20-8) 15 383 21 Texas (21-8) 20 364 22 Murray State (28-2) 19 333 23 Ohio State (18-8) 22 191 24 Iowa (20-8) 25 99 25 Alabama (19-10) 24 90

More to come.