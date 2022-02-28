 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Basketball AP Poll for February 28th keeps Gonzaga No. 1 despite loss

What do you do when basically the entire Top 10 loses? Vote someone in the top slot anyway.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther walks on the court during the second half against the Saint Mary’s Gaels at University Credit Union Pavilion.&nbsp; Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

How do you vote in a college basketball poll when all the good teams play lose on the same day?

Keep things pretty copasetic, and hope the conference tournament season provides a bit more clarity.

The No. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, and 8 teams in the February 28th poll all lost on February 26th, which makes it a bit of a crapshoot as to whom should be where. Gonzaga (67-57 loss at Saint Mary’s) and Arizona (79-63 loss at... Colorado??) retained the top two spots despite both falling by double digits.

Baylor took the most advantage of Upset Saturday, rocketing from No. 10 to No. 3 in the poll with their 80-70 win at Kansas, getting them closer to the No. 1 spot they had earlier this season. Duke did just enough with a pair of road wins at Virginia and Syracuse to move to the fourth slot.

But the real surprise here is despite all the chaos, it’s the exact same 25 teams in the poll as it was last week, with no one moving in or out of the sample.

Here is the complete NCAA Basketball AP Poll for Week 17 on Monday, February 28th:

AP Poll February 28th

Ranking Team Last poll Votes (1st)
1 Gonzaga (24-3) 1 1,504 (46)
2 Arizona (25-3) 2 1,360
3 Baylor (24-5) 10 1,342 (4)
4 Duke (25-4) 7 1,306 (11)
5 Auburn (25-4) 3 1,268
6 Kansas (23-5) 5 1,224
7 Kentucky (23-6) 6 1,215
8 Purdue (24-5) 4 1,129
9 Providence (24-3) 11 1,021
10 Wisconsin (23-5) 13 865
11 Villanova (21-7) 8 861
12 Texas Tech (22-7) 9 850
13 Tennessee (21-7) 17 770
14 Arkansas (23-6) 18 759
14 Houston (24-4) 14 759
16 USC (25-4) 16 557
17 UCLA (21-6) 12 498
18 Connecticut (21-7) 21 480
19 Saint Mary's (24-6) 23 449
20 Illinois (20-8) 15 383
21 Texas (21-8) 20 364
22 Murray State (28-2) 19 333
23 Ohio State (18-8) 22 191
24 Iowa (20-8) 25 99
25 Alabama (19-10) 24 90

