Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Taking to his own Twitter account, Bryson DeChambeau has said that he is withdrawing from the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational taking place this weekend on March 3-6. DeChambeau won the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational shooting 11-under par to barely edge out Lee Westwood, who finished in second with a 10-under.

DeChambeau cites in the video that he has been dealing with lingering injuries that have not only kept him out of recent events but also attributed to his poor performance at the Farmers Insurance Open where he missed the cut. DeChambeau remarks that he hopes to be ready for the Players Championship, which is the event after the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational is set to get underway on March 3rd with the final round being played on Sunday, March 6th. The event takes place at the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.