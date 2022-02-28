Art Briles out at Grambling State

Art Briles is out as offensive coordinator at Grambling State, according to Pete Thamel. The news comes following uproar over Hue Jackson’s decision to hire Briles in spite of his departure from Baylor due to his poor handling of sexual assault allegations against the players he had at the time.

Briles’ hiring drew universal criticism and vitriol after a news dump of questionable timing. The decision to hire him came at the start of the school’s Mardi Gras break and on the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The criticism got to the point where former Grambling State head coach and legendary quarterback Doug Williams publicly ripped the decision, stating he would not support the program if they went through with Briles as the next OC.

Briles coached at Baylor from 2008 to 2015 and was credited with turning around their football program at the time. After his firing, he hadn’t landed on his feet and this was his first coaching position since. Grambling head coach Hue Jackson defended the hiring through a statement released through the Hue Jackson Foundation on Friday, emphasizing forgiveness and redemption for the former Baylor coach. It appears he may have been the only one who shared that sentiment, as Briles has resigned.