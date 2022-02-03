Beijing Olympics 2022: Who is representing Team USA?

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics is set for Friday, February 4th, but on Wednesday, February 2nd the games get kicked off with curling and the luge. With that in mind, it is time to cheer on the athletes representing Team USA! With 225 athletes competing in the Winter Games, we have a nice mix of athletes new and old so be sure to catch all of your favorites between now and the Closing Ceremony on February 20th.

For the age range of athletes for Team USA, Alysa Liu is a 16-year-old figure skater while snowboarder Nick Baumgartner is 40. The most recognizable names for the American athletes are likely Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin. White is an accomplished snowboarder and skateboarder competing in his fifth Olympics. Shiffrin is a gold medal favorite for alpine skiing and she specializes in both the slalom and giant slalom.

If you are a fan of speed skating, try to keep an eye on Erin Jackson. She won’t make it easy for you though as Jackson has set a new American record in the women’s 500m. She is the first Black woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team for the long track speed skating event. Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker anchor the U.S. Women’s Ice Hockey Team who are gold medal favorites.

Team USA, 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics