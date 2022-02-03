Beijing Olympics 2022: Who is representing Team USA?

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics is set for Friday, February 4th, but on Wednesday, February 2nd the games get kicked off with curling and the luge. With that in mind, it is time to cheer on the athletes representing Team USA! With 225 athletes competing in the Winter Games, we have a nice mix of athletes new and old so be sure to catch all of your favorites between now and the Closing Ceremony on February 20th.
For the age range of athletes for Team USA, Alysa Liu is a 16-year-old figure skater while snowboarder Nick Baumgartner is 40. The most recognizable names for the American athletes are likely Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin. White is an accomplished snowboarder and skateboarder competing in his fifth Olympics. Shiffrin is a gold medal favorite for alpine skiing and she specializes in both the slalom and giant slalom.
If you are a fan of speed skating, try to keep an eye on Erin Jackson. She won’t make it easy for you though as Jackson has set a new American record in the women’s 500m. She is the first Black woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team for the long track speed skating event. Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker anchor the U.S. Women’s Ice Hockey Team who are gold medal favorites.
Team USA, 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
|Alpine Skiing (17)
|Keely Cashman
|Katie Hensien
|A.J. Hurt
|Breezy Johnson (injured)
|Mo Lebel
|Tricia Mangan
|Paula Moltzan
|Nina O’Brien
|Mikaela Shiffrin
|Jacqueline Wiles
|Alix Wilkinson
|Bella Wright
|Bryce Bennett
|Ryan Cochran-Siegle
|Tommy Ford
|Travis Ganong
|River Radamus
|Luke Winters
|Biathlon (8)
|Susan Dunklee
|Clare Egan
|Deedra Irwin
|Joanne Reid
|Jake Brown
|Sean Doherty
|Leif Nordgren
|Paul Schommer
|Bobsled (12)
|Sylvia Hoffman
|Kaillie Humphries
|Kaysha Love
|Elana Meyers Taylor
|Hakeem Abdul Saboor
|Hunter Church
|Frank Del Duca
|Kris Horn
|Jimmy Reed
|Carlo Valdes
|Charlie Volker
|Josh Williamson
|Cross-Country Skiing (14)
|Rosie Brennan
|Jessie Diggins
|Hannah Halvorsen
|Julia Kern
|Sophia Laukli
|Novie McCabe
|Caitlin Patterson
|Hailey Swirbul
|Kevin Bolger
|Ben Ogden
|Luke Jager
|Scott Patterson
|JC Schoonmaker
|Gus Schumacher
|Curling (11)
|Becca Hamilton
|Vicky Persinger
|Tabitha Peterson
|Tara Peterson
|Nina Roth
|Aileen Geving (alternate)
|Matt Hamilton
|John Landsteiner
|Chris Plys
|John Shuster
|Colin Hufman (alternate)
|Figure Skating (16)
|Mariah Bell (Singles)
|Karen Chen (Singles)
|Alysa Liu (Singles)
|Jason Brown (Singles)
|Nathan Chen (Singles)
|Vincent Zhou (Singles)
|Ashley Cain-Gribble (Pairs)
|Alexa Knierim (Pairs)
|Brandon Frazier (Pairs)
|Timothy LeDuc (Pairs)
|Madison Chock (Ice Dance)
|Kaitlin Hawayek (Ice Dance)
|Madison Hubbell (Ice Dance)
|Jean-Luc Baker (Ice Dance)
|Evan Bates (Ice Dance)
|Zachary Donohue (Ice Dance)
|Freestyle Skiing (32)
|Ashley Caldwell (Aerials)
|Kaila Kuhn (Aerials)
|Megan Nick (Aerials)
|Winter Vinecki (Aerials)
|Hanna Faulhaber (Halfpipe)
|Devin Logan (Halfpipe)
|Brita Sigourney (Halfpipe)
|Carly Margulies (Halfpipe)
|Olivia Giaccio (Moguls)
|Jaelin Kauf (Moguls)
|Kai Owens (Moguls)
|Hannah Soar (Moguls)
|Caroline Claire (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Marin Hamill (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Darian Stevens (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Maggie Voisin (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Chris Lillis (Aerials)
|Eric Loughran (Aerials)
|Justin Schoenefeld (Aerials)
|Aaron Blunck (Halfpipe)
|Alex Ferreira (Halfpipe)
|Birk Irving (Halfpipe)
|David Wise (Halfpipe)
|Cole McDonald (Moguls)
|Nick Page (Moguls)
|Dylan Walczyk (Moguls)
|Brad Wilson (Moguls)
|Tyler Wallasch (Ski Cross)
|Mac Forehand (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Nick Goepper (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Alex Hall (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Colby Stevenson (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Hockey (48)
|Cayla Barnes
|Megan Bozek
|Hannah Brandt
|Dani Cameranesi
|Alex Carpenter
|Alex Cavallini
|Jesse Compher
|Kendall Coyne Schofield
|Brianna Decker
|Jincy Dunne
|Savannah Harmon
|Caroline Harvey
|Nicole Hensley
|Megan Keller
|Amanda Kessel
|Hilary Knight
|Abbey Murphy
|Kelly Pannek
|Maddie Rooney
|Abby Roque
|Hayley Scamurra
|Lee Stecklein
|Grace Zumwinkle
|Nick Abruzzese
|Kenny Agostino
|Matty Beniers
|Brendan Brisson
|Noah Cates
|Drew Commesso
|Brian Cooper
|Brock Faber
|Sean Farrell
|Drew Helleson
|Sam Hentges
|Steven Kampfer
|Matthew Knies
|Strauss Mann
|Marc McLaughlin
|Ben Meyers
|Andy Miele
|Pat Nagle
|Aaron Ness
|Brian O’Neill
|Nick Perbix
|Jake Sanderson
|Nick Shore
|Nathan Smith
|David Warsofsky
|Luge (8)
|Summer Britcher (Singles)
|Ashley Farquharson (Singles)
|Emily Sweeney (Singles)
|Jonny Gustafson (Singles)
|Chris Mazdzer (Singles)
|Tucker West (Singles)
|Zack DiGregorio (Doubles)
|Sean Hollander (Doubles)
|Nordic Combined (5)
|Taylor Fletcher
|Jasper Good
|Ben Loomis
|Stephen Schumann
|Jared Shumate
|Short Track Speed Skating (7)
|Maame Biney
|Eunice Lee
|Julie Letai
|Kristen Santos
|Corinne Stoddard
|Andrew Heo
|Ryan Pivirotto
|Skeleton (3)
|Kelly Curtis
|Katie Uhlaender
|Andrew Blaser
|Ski Jumping (5)
|Anna Hoffmann
|Kevin Bickner
|Erik Belshaw (declined spot)
|Decker Dean
|Patrick Gasienica
|Casey Larson
|Snowboarding (26)
|Zoe Kalapos (Halfpipe)
|Chloe Kim (Halfpipe)
|Maddie Mastro (Halfpipe)
|Tessa Maud (Halfpipe)
|Jamie Anderson (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Hailey Langland (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Julia Marino (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Courtney Rummel (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Stacy Gaskill (Snowboard Cross)
|Faye Gulini (Snowboard Cross)
|Lindsey Jacobellis (Snowboard Cross)
|Meghan Tierney (Snowboard Cross)
|Lucas Foster (Halfpipe)
|Taylor Gold (Halfpipe)
|Chase Josey (Halfpipe)
|Shaun White (Halfpipe)
|Robby Burns (Parallel Giant Slalom)
|Cody Winters (Parallel Giant Slalom)
|Chris Corning (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Sean FitzSimons (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Red Gerard (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Dusty Henricksen (Slopestyle/Big Air)
|Nick Baumgartner (Snowboard Cross)
|Alex Deibold (Snowboard Cross)
|Mick Dierdorff (Snowboard Cross)
|Hagen Kearney (Snowboard Cross)
|Speed Skating (12)
|Giorgia Birkeland
|Brittany Bowe
|Kimi Goetz
|Erin Jackson
|Mia Manganello Kilburg
|Ethan Cepuran
|Casey Dawson
|Austin Kleba
|Emery Lehman
|Joey Mantia
|Ian Quinn
|Jordan Stolz