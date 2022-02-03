What channel is the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge and what time does it start

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge will take place Thursday, February 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This marks the return of the event after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020/21 season.

The Skills Challenge always provides the most fun of all the events surrounding the all-star game, including the game itself. It’s a chance for average human beings, like myself, to see just how incredibly talented these NFL players are in a toned-down and lighthearted setting.

Your favorite NFL players will participate in five events throughout the course of the show. Those events are the Precision Passing drill, the Thread the Needle challenge, the Best Catch competition, the Fastest Man competition and the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball event.

The event will take place out in Las Vegas and will air on ESPN and ABC at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday.

2022 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge TV Info

Event date: Thursday, February 3rd

Air time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app, ABC