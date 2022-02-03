 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rams RB Cam Akers misses practice on Wednesday/Thursday of bye week before Super Bowl 56

We break down the news that Cam Akers is dealing with a shoulder, and what it means for the Rams ahead of Super Bowl 56.

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers did not participate in practice on Thursday of the bye week before Super Bowl 56 due to a shoulder injury. He was also listed as a non-participant on Wednesday during their walkthrough. Head coach Sean McVay didn’t seem too worried about Akers’ absence.

This is most likely precautionary more than anything with the team getting one of their vital offensive weapons some rest while they can. The fact that Akers is on the field practicing at this stage is miraculous considering that he tore his Achilles in the training camp back in July. Rehabbing for just under six months, he returned in time for the regular season finale and has gotten plenty of touches within the offense ever since. He has run for 154 yards since his return.

We’re still 10 days out from the game itself and that means plenty of time for his shoulder to heal up.

