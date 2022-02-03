Rams RB Cam Akers misses practice on Wednesday/Thursday of bye week before Super Bowl 56

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers did not participate in practice on Thursday of the bye week before Super Bowl 56 due to a shoulder injury. He was also listed as a non-participant on Wednesday during their walkthrough. Head coach Sean McVay didn’t seem too worried about Akers’ absence.

This is most likely precautionary more than anything with the team getting one of their vital offensive weapons some rest while they can. The fact that Akers is on the field practicing at this stage is miraculous considering that he tore his Achilles in the training camp back in July. Rehabbing for just under six months, he returned in time for the regular season finale and has gotten plenty of touches within the offense ever since. He has run for 154 yards since his return.

Fantasy football implications

We’re still 10 days out from the game itself and that means plenty of time for his shoulder to heal up.