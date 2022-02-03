Rams WR Van Jefferson limited on Wednesday, Thursday during Super Bowl bye week

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson hurt his knee in the NFC Championship game against the 49ers, but was able to return to action. The team is now limiting him in practice due to the knee, but the fact that he hasn’t missed any practice and we are in the Super Bowl bye week, is a great sign he should be fine for the big game.

Jefferson hasn’t done a whole lot recently with five receptions for 79 yards in the three playoff games that have led up to the Super Bowl. But, his presence is needed behind Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. Add in that Tyler Higbee is hurting, and getting him healthy for the Super Bowl is a priority.

Fantasy football implications

Jefferson isn’t likely to put up big numbers in the Super Bowl, but we’ve seen less-likely players step up in the big game. A healthy Jefferson still has good upside, but his downside has been super low of late.