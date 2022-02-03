Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson a full participant on Thursday for Super Bowl 56

The Cincinnati Bengals got defensive end Trey Hendrickson back at practice Thursday after he missed Wednesday’s session with an illness. Hendrickson is the most impactful pass rusher on Cincinnati’s defensive line, so his presence will be huge in the Super Bowl against a prolific quarterback like Matthew Stafford.

Fantasy football implications

The Bengals defense is not highly regarded in comparison to the Rams, but this team has been good at forcing stops when needed. Cincinnati also got a turnover in overtime against the Chiefs, which is something the Bengals struggled to do at times during the season. With Hendrickson ready to go, the Bengals get a game-changing defender and should carry some value in DFS contests. Hendrickson’s presence could also impact values for Cam Akers, Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson Jr. The Bengals will need to get some stops in key moments in the Super Bowl, and you can expect Hendrickson to be a part of that effort.