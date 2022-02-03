Rams HC Sean McVay “not closing the door” on Darrell Henderson return for Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shared with the media this week that he wouldn’t close the door on the possibility of a few injured players suiting up for their Super Bowl 56 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals next Monday. One of those players mentioned was running back Darrell Henderson, who has been on injured reserve with an MCL injury since late December.

Henderson was a key part of the Rams’ offense for a good chunk of the regular season. Through 12 games, he ran for a career-high 688 rushing yards and five touchdowns, also catching three receiving touchdowns as well. He sustained his MCL injury against the Vikings in Week 16 and was immediately shut down. Sony Michel stepped in to handle the load in his absence as well as Cam Akers, who miraculously returned from an Achilles injury just in time for the playoffs.

Fantasy football implications

McVay emphasized that he’d have to speak with Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott before making a decision. Even if Henderson were cleared, it’s hard to imagine him making enough of a difference to warrant a start in DFS.