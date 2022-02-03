 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyler Higbee absent from Wednesday, Thursday practices in Super Bowl bye week

We break down the news that Higbee is dealing with a knee injury, and what it means for the Rams ahead of Super Bowl 56.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams reacts in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
The Los Angeles Rams could be without tight end Tyler Higbee, who failed to practice Wednesday or Thursday the week prior to Super Bowl preparations. Higbee has emerged as a top underneath target for Matthew Stafford, but he’s also been banged up late in the season. This knee injury could be a problem for the Rams, although Kendall Blanton has filled in well when he’s needed to.

Fantasy football implications

Blanton caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers, and had several key plays against the 49ers in the NFC title game. He can fill in for Higbee adequately and might carry some DFS value for the Super Bowl. Higbee returning would obviously eliminate Blanton’s role aside from some short-yardage or goal-line situations. If Higbee does play, he’s likely the tight end with higher upside of the two teams. We’ll see if he can progress next week ahead of the big game.

