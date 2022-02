Full list of tee times for Round 2 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour remains in California this week for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Daniel Berger is the defending champion and Maverick McNealy was runner-up a year ago. McNealy is back this year while Berger had to withdraw due to an injury.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. across various feeds at ESPN+.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. Event coverage will include a marquee group, a pair of featured groups, and four featured holes. The marquee group is Jason Day and Nick Taylor. The featured groups are the duo of Luke Donald and Michael Thompson and the duo of Charley Hoffman and Ricky Barnes. The featured holes for coverage are No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), and No. 17 (par 3).