How to watch the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am via live online stream

The PGA Tour remains in California this week for the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Some of the best in golf will join celebrities like Bills QB Josh Allen, country singer Darius Rucker and actor Alfonso Ribeiro — who you may remember as Carlton from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — just to name a few. The tournament will rotate through three courses, including Pebble Beach, Spyglass hill and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club before heading back to Pebble Beach for the final round on Sunday.

Live stream options for Pebble Beach Pro-Am are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

To watch the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on CBS Live TV or use the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Below, we break down the full schedule of coverage for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

11 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

3 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

12 to 3 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

11:45 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured groups

3 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

12 to 3 p.m. ET: Featured holes

3 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

11 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

1 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

12 to 1 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

1 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

11:45 to 1 p.m. ET: Featured groups

1 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

12 to 1 p.m. ET: Featured holes

1 to 7 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

3 to 6:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

11 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET: Main feed, covering action across the course

1 to 6:30 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

12 to 1 p.m. ET: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

3 to 6:30 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

11:45 to 1 p.m. ET: Featured groups

1 to 6:30 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

12 to 1 p.m. ET: Featured holes

1 to 6:30 p.m. ET: Featured hole coverage