How to watch the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off Thursday, chalk full of talent from the PGA Tour paired with celebrity singers, NFL players and actors and more for the Pro-Am event. Parings will rotate through the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Last year’s victor, Daniel Berger, announced that he’d withdrawn from the tournament due to a back injury. Following Berger’s withdrawal, Patrick Cantlay’s odds to win went from +700 to +600 to take home the win as a heavy favorite. Justin Rose and Jordan Speith have the next lowest odds to win, both at +1600.

We break down how you can watch coverage of this year’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am of Champions day by day.

How to watch, when to watch the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Thursday, February 3rd

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET: PGA Tour LIVE coverage via ESPN+

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel

Friday, February 4th

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET: PGA Tour LIVE coverage via ESPN+

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel

Saturday, February 6th

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET: PGA Tour LIVE coverage via ESPN+

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage on CBS

Sunday, February 6th

11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET: PGA Tour LIVE coverage via ESPN+

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel

3 to 6:30 p.m. ET: General coverage on CBS