How to live stream the 2022 Shrine Bowl college all-star game

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a college football all-star game where guys can show their talents to NFL teams while going up against other prospects. The game is set to take place on Thursday, February 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET. and will be televised on NFL Network.

The East team has a few guys who could really boost their stock over the next few weeks. Some names to watch are Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, Miami safety Bubba Bolden, Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo, Boston College Center Alec Lindstrom, and there are a few others that could come out of this game as a first or second-day pick.

Just like the East roster, the West team has a few names who could really boost their stock. A few names to look for are North Carolina running back Ty Chandler, TCU offensive tackle Obinna Eze, Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, NC State wide receiver Emeka Emezie, Western Kentucky wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, and there are a few others that could come out of this game as a first or second day pick.

Shrine Bowl Game 2022: Live stream info

Game date: Thursday, February 3rd

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream links: NFL Network, NFL Network app