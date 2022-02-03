UCLA basketball injuries: Who will play for Bruins against Arizona on Thursday?

In what should be the best regular season Pac-12 matchup of the year, the winner and loser might be determined by who gets on the court when the No. 3 UCLA Bruins face the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats in prime time on ESPN.

As of pre-dawn on the east coast, this game is still off the board at basically every bookmaker in the world due to the unknown status of the following players. The Bruins beat the Wildcats 75-59 in Los Angeles just eight days ago, but things could look quite different on Wednesday night.

Here’s the latest on the three Bruins with known injuries ahead of tonight’s Top 10 matchup against Arizona.

Johnny Juzang

The leading scorer for the Bruins and star of their Final Four run last year, Juzang missed the last two games against Cal and Stanford in Covid-19 protocols. However he finished his quarantine and tested negative, meaning he should be a go tonight. Whether the time off and away from the team affected his status or minutes isn’t known.

Jaime Jaquez

The 6’6 guard is still listed as questionable with an ankle issue ahead of Thursday’s matchup. Jaquez rolled his right ankle against Stanford on Saturday, playing just seven minutes before leaving the game. At 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, he’s an integral piece of the puzzle for UCLA. He had 10 points and five rebounds in the first matchup against U of A last week.

Jaylen Clark

Clark was ruled out of the game by Mick Cronin at his press conference on Tuesday before leaving, which will make this his fourth-straight DNP due to a concussion.