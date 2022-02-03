No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 7 Arizona: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The winner of Thursday night’s matchup between the No. 3 UCLA Bruins and No. 7 Arizona Wildcats will be alone at the top of the Pac-12 standings.

UCLA (16-2, 8-1 Pac-12) will go for their seventh consecutive victory, and that winning streak includes a 75-59 home win over Arizona less than two weeks ago. The Bruins could be extremely shorthanded or perfectly healthy as they are dealing with all sorts of injuries. Leading scorer Johnny Juzang has been cleared from COVID protocols, but Jaylen Clark hasn’t played since January 22nd with a concussion, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. is dealing with an ankle injury.

Arizona (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) won six of their last seven games with their lone loss in that span coming to UCLA. The Wildcats rate fourth overall in KenPom, and they rate well in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Arizona should have their full roster available on Thursday night, and their leading scorer is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 17.2 points per game.

How to watch UCLA vs. Arizona

When: Thursday, February 3rd, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Off the board due to injuries

Total: Off the board due to injuries

