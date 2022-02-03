Iowa vs. No. 16 Ohio State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes will look to get back on the winning track after a tough road loss in their last time out as they return home to play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night.

Ohio State (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten) is coming off an 81-78 loss on the road to the Purdue Boilermakers when Jaden Ivey knocked down a 3-pointer in the final seconds. The Buckeyes had won three in a row prior to that game. Their offense rates 10th in adjusted efficiency on KenPom, but they have a defense that rates No. 85. E.J. Liddell is the team’s top scorer with 19.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) will look to end a streak in which they’ve lost three of their last four games including two in a row. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 90-86 road loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions in double overtime on Monday night. Additionally, Connor McCaffery suffered a shoulder injury in the game and seems unlikely to be available on Thursday. Iowa is a mess on the defensive end, but they are led by Keegan Murray, who averages 22.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

How to watch Iowa vs. Ohio State

When: Thursday, February 3rd, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -5

Total: 153

The Pick

Ohio State -5

The Buckeyes should be focused as they return to their home court where they are 9-0 straight up. These are relatively identical teams as they both have very strong offenses with defenses that really struggle to stop opponents from scoring. The Hawkeyes are 2-5 on the road this season, and the home and road splits have me thinking Ohio State should cover this number.

