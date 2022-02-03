No. 2 Gonzaga vs. San Diego: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The second-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 10 games, and they will look to keep it going when they head on the road for a matchup with the San Diego Toreros.

Gonzaga (17-2, 6-0 WCC) is the only WCC team still undefeated in conference play. The Bulldogs are rated as the No. 1 team in KenPom, and they have the second best offense in adjusted offensive efficiency with a defense is rated 18th in that category. Drew Timme is the team’s top player with 18.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

San Diego (13-9, 6-3 WCC) won three of their last four games including two in a row heading into Thursday night’s game. The Toreros rate outside the top 150 overall in KenPom, and their offense is rated No. 231 in adjusted efficiency. San Diego’s top scorer is Marcellus Earlington, who averages 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. San Diego

When: Thursday, February 3rd, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego, California

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -21.5

Total: 150.5

The Pick

Gonzaga -2.5

It’s tough to find a reason not to back the Bulldogs even with this high of a spread. Gonzaga has one of the best offenses in the country, and San Diego’s biggest issue comes on the offensive end. The Bulldogs rank ninth in possessions per game, so they should have plenty of time to build a big lead on Thursday night.

