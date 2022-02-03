No. 19 USC vs. Arizona State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 USC Trojans will head on the road on Thursday night for a matchup with an Arizona State Sun Devils team that has gone through a rough season.

USC (18-3, 8-3 Pac-12) won four of their last five games, and they are coming off a 79-72 home win over the California Bears on Saturday. The Trojans rate inside the top 30 overall in KenPom, and their strength comes on the offensive end according to adjusted efficiency. Isaiah Mobley leads the team in points (14.9), rebounds (8.5), assists (3.3) and steals (0.9).

Arizona State (6-12, 2-6 Pac-12) lost six of their last seven games including three in a row heading into Thursday’s game. The Sun Devils’ biggest struggles have come on the offensive end where they rate No. 235 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency. Arizona State’s top scorer is DJ Horne, who is putting up 13.8 points per game.

How to watch USC vs. Arizona State

When: Thursday, February 3rd, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -6

Total: 132

The Pick

USC -6

It is difficult to trust Arizona State especially with how much they have struggled offensively this season. These two teams played on January 24th, and USC won by 22 points. Maybe the Sun Devils will keep it closer than that deficit, but the Trojans should cover this number.

