Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, February 3

We have a solid six-game schedule in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Bam Adebayo over 10.5 rebounds (-110)

With San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poetl out due to a concussion, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo should be able to dominate the boards in tonight’s game. Since coming back from injury on January 17, Adebayo is almost averaging a double-double with 17.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

On the season, the former Kentucky standout is averaging 18.1 points and 10 rebounds per game. Adebayo should not have no trouble with a beleaguered Spurs’ frontcourt, which is giving up 16.8 rebounds per game to centers (fourth-worst in the league). He has gone over 10.5 rebounds in five out of his last 10 games and had another game with nine rebounds.

Anthony Edwards over 23.5 points (-105)

Another solid player prop bet for tonight’s slate is Anthony Edwards’ points prop as the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons defense has not played well against small forwards this season, allowing a league-worst 23.6 points per game.

This is great news for the former first overall pick, who had an impressive month of January and will look to bounce back from his five-point effort against Denver. Edwards has scored more than 23.5 points in five out of his last 10 games and also seven out of his last 10 road games. This season, Edwards is averaging 24.7 points per game and shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range.

DeMar DeRozan over 5.5 rebounds (+110)

The Bulls are going to need DeRozan to lead them to victory tonight, especially with the potential of no Zach LaVine on the floor. The All-Star small forward has been incredible in his first season with Chicago, averaging 26.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

He looks like an entirely different player than we saw the last couple of years with the Spurs. The veteran wing will look to continue his tremendous play against the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are giving up 8.23 rebounds per game to small forwards, making this a favorable matchup for DeRozan.

In Chicago’s first two matchups against the Bulls, DeRozan is averaging six rebounds per game. He has gone over 5.5 rebounds in five out of his last 10 games and five out of his last 10 road contests.

