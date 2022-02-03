NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 3

The NBA has a short slate on Thursday night, with just six games taking place around the league. The action gets started with the Timberwolves vs. Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET, wrapping up with Kings vs. Warriors and Lakers vs. Clippers, which both tip off at 10:00 p.m. Even with just a few games happening, there are plenty of players to throw in your NBA DFS lineup over at DraftKings. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Carmelo Anthony, Los Angeles Lakers, $5,000

Anthony is a solid choice right now especially at just $5k. With LeBron James out, he’s been stepping up his game and turning in some really solid performances lately. He most recently put up 24 points and eight rebounds against his former team as the Lakers took down the Blazers on Wednesday, while Melo racked up 43 fantasy points. Just two games earlier, he brought in 41.25 fantasy points, with 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists against the Hornets.

James is still listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Clippers, though he’s not expected to play, so that bodes well for Carmelo as he’ll look to put in another big performance tonight.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings, $4,800

The rookie has been stepping up lately in the absence of De’Aaron Fox (ankle), marking four straight games where he’s brought in at least 29.75 fantasy points at DraftKings. Three of those games have seen him turn in over 30 fantasy points, as he’s been seeing increased minutes and more opportunities to get shots off. The Kings are taking on a tough Warriors team tonight and have a tough uphill battle, but expect Mitchell to keep performing well as long as Fox is sidelined, regardless of results. He’s been putting up those numbers even through the Kings’ seven-game losing streak that they just snapped on Wednesday against the Nets.

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs, $4,500

Vassell has been putting in solid work off the bench this season, as he’s only scored less than 10 points on the floor twice in his last 15 games. He just put up 14 points and eight rebounds in the loss to the Warriors, but racked up 36 fantasy points at DraftKings. He’s got a high ceiling on any given night, scoring 40 fantasy points against the Thunder, and hitting at least 30 several more times. At just a $4,500 price tag, he’s a solid value play for any DFS lineup as the Spurs host the Heat tonight.