Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Hawks on Thursday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, the Phoenix Suns will open up a four-game road trip against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

The last time these two teams played each other earlier this season, the Suns defeated the Hawks 121-117. Devin Booker scored a game-high 38 points (14-21 FG, 5-9 3pt), to go along with six rebounds, and four assists. Trae Young led the Hawks with 31 points (10-23 FG, 4-9 3pt) and 13 assists.

The Suns are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.

Suns vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -4.5

The Suns enter tonight’s game on an incredible 11-game winning streak after they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 121-111 on Tuesday night. During the course of their win streak, Phoenix is defeating teams by an average of 10.9 points per game.

The Suns have also won eight-straight road games and will look to make it nine tonight against Atlanta. Phoenix is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games and a perfect 5-0 ATS in the last five road games. The Suns are also 12-6 ATS when listed as road favorites this season.

The Hawks had their seven-game winning streak snapped on Monday night in a six-point loss to the Toronto Raptors. With the loss, Atlanta also saw their six-game home winning streak come to an end. The Hawks are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games and 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games. But Atlanta is 1-3 ATS this season when listed as road underdogs this season. If Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are on the floor, it will give the Suns a huge boost on both ends of the court. Therefore, until Phoenix loses, the best option is to take them on the spread.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

The last time these teams played in November, it was a high-scoring affair as 238 total points were scored. We could see the same thing play out tonight as Phoenix is averaging 118 points per game in their last five games. However, the Hawks’ defense has played better as of late, only giving up 102.8 points per game in their last five games. The total has gone under in four of the Hawks’ last five games.

