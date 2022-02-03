Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Raptors on Thursday

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls will look to add another win to their current winning streak tonight against the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors and Bulls just played each other last week, where Chicago came away with the 111-105 win. DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, seven points, and seven assists. The Raptors are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 222.5.

Bulls vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -3.5

The Bulls have won four out of their last five games after they took down the Orlando Magic 126-115 Tuesday night. Chicago has won their last three games at home, but have struggled on the road with a record of 1-6 in their last seven games. Their lone road win came against the Oklahoma City Thunder by one point.

The Bulls are 12-12-1 against the spread on the road and 5-7 ATS as the road underdog this season. Meanwhile, the Raptors are coming into tonight on a three-game winning streak. In their last three victories, Toronto is averaging 113.3 points per game. Nick Nurse and Co. are 4-1 ATS in their last five games and an impressive 11-2 ATS in their last 13 home games. With Zach LaVine listed as probable tonight, it gives the Raptors the edge in this spot. I also trust the Raptors at home more than I do on the Bulls on the road.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

In their first two matchups this season between the Raptors and Bulls, the total points scored were 219 and 216. Based off those numbers, it would not come as a surprise to see the under hit tonight. The total has gone over in four of Chicago’s last five games, while it has gone under in nine of the Raptors’ last 13 games. Toronto is playing the better defense in their last 10 games, which makes me lean towards the under.

