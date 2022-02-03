Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Spurs on Thursday

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat will be looking to pickup the first win on their six-game road trip tonight against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Heat (32-20) are one of the top three teams in the East that are competing for the No. 1 seed in the East. They’ve dealt with their fair share of injuries, but Miami somehow finds a way to win and compete on a nightly basis. The Spurs (19-33) are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture as they are in the middle of a rebuild this season.

The Heat are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5.

Heat vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -6.5

The Heat are currently on a three-game losing streak after falling 110-106 to the Toronto Raptors earlier this week. Two of those defeats came against the Raptors, where Miami could’ve easily won those games.

However, the Heat should be able to bounce back against the Spurs, who lost a tough 124-120 contest to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Miami is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games and 6-8 ATS when listed as road favorites this season. The Heat are 15-13 ATS this season on the road and 13-6 ATS after a loss.

The Spurs have lost three out of their last four games heading in tonight’s contest. San Antonio has not played good hoops at home this season with a 10-17 record. And to make things worst, they are only 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.

The Spurs will hope to have their dynamic point guard Dejounte Murray in the lineup, who is listed as questionable (left wrist sprain). Murray has been the key to their offense and not having him will be a considerable loss. And not too mention, the Spurs will not have starting center Jakob Poeltl, who is out with a concussion.

Over/Under: Over 223

The Heat’s defense has struggled over the last three games as they’ve given up 118.7 points per game. However, Miami is only given up 106.3 points per game on the road this season. The total has gone over in the Heat’s last seven games and in eight of their last nine road games. As for the Spurs, the total has gone over in four of their last last six games. We could see a game in the high 110s tonight, making the over the top play.

