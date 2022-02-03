Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Warriors on Thursday

The Sacramento Kings (19-34) will pay a visit to the Golden State Warriors (39-13) on Thursday night at Chase Center, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Kings just snapped a seven-game losing streak with a big 112-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, thanks to a team effort spearheaded by Harrison Barnes, who notched 19 points and seven rebounds. The Warriors are riding a seven-game winning streak after knocking off the Spurs on Tuesday with a 124-120 final score.

Unsurprisingly, the Warriors are favored to win by 13.5 points at home, with their moneyline odds coming in at a staggering -1250. The Kings are at +750, with the point total set to 223.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kings vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +13.5 (-115)

The Warriors have been on fire recently, winning their last seven, and even doing it while being shorthanded. They beat the Spurs without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala, and Draymond Green. It’s no easy feat to keep a streak alive while you’re playing without a big chunk of your roster, but the Dubs got it done and logged a four-point win over the Spurs. Curry isn’t on the injury report anymore ahead of the Spurs game, and the same goes for Thompson, Wiggins, and Porter Jr. They should have some of their usual firepower back and should be able to win the game outright without too much trouble.

However, that doesn’t mean the Kings don’t have a solid shot at covering the spread tonight. Through the Dubs’ seven-game winning streak, they’ve only won two of those by double digit margins — a 38-point win over Dallas, and a 14-point victory over the Rockets. The Kings aren’t known for consistently covering, as they’re just 3-5 ATS through their last eight outings, but they’ve only lost by double digits three times through that stretch. They have one of the worst defenses in the league over the course of the season, allowing a third-words 114.5 points per game. Over their last three, they’ve been able to keep it to 106.7 allowed per game, showing a little more defensive work than usual. They’ll look to keep their momentum going from the win over the Nets as they face another of the league’s top teams.

Take the Kings to keep the score relatively close and cover the spread in this one.

Over/Under: Over 223.5 (-120)

The Kings have failed to hit over the total in their last five games straight, and the Warriors have gone over in three of their last five. With Curry and crew likely back in action for the Dubs tonight, they should be able to run up the score somewhat easily against a team like the Kings. While the Dubs have only been allowing a league-best 102.5 points per game all season long, that number drops to 111.3 through their last three outings, pointing to some gaps on the defensive end of the court as of late. Expect both teams to put up plenty of points, taking the total over 223.5.

