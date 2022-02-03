How the Bengals Super Bowl odds have changed during the 2021 season

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 in just over a week, but to think that Cincy would get here at the start of the season was a bit preposterous.

After last season’s Super Bowl, coming off a 4-11-1 season, Joe Burrow and company were given +6600 odds to hoist the Lombardi at the end of the 2021 season. Those odds continued to skyrocket as the offseason progressed, jumping up to +10000 and even getting to +15000 at one point in the offseason. Just two weeks into the season, sitting at 1-1 with both games coming against unimpressive opponents, the Vikings and Bears, the odds jumped even more to +20000. There were several points between here and the previous Super Bowl where Cincy’s odds at the ultimate prize were longer than those of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But then they started to rattle off a few wins, Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase found a rhythm and the odds shrank smaller and smaller. They went up here and there during a streak where they lost four of six in the middle of the season. But since then, they were 6-1 and odds were getting slimmer each week.

When the playoffs began, the Bengals were firmly in the middle of the pack in Super Bowl odds. But they were never going to beat out Kansas City on the odds board unless they took them down on the field. That’s exactly what they did to reach the Super Bowl, where their odds sit at just +160.

They’ve thrived as the underdog all season, so it would be stupid to count them out now.

Jan 24, 2021: +6600

Feb 12: +10000

Jun 21: +15000

Sep 20: +20000

Oct 24: +3500

Nov 7: +6500

Nov 29: +2800

Dec 12: +5000

Jan 4, 2022: +2000

Jan 22: +800

Current: +160

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.